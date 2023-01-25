Lakers News: LeBron James Makes Scoring History Tuesday Against Clippers

LeBron James made scoring history Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. No, not that history. He's still just under 200 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. But he made a different kind of history, one that shows just how dominant he is as a scorer.

On Tuesday against the Clippers, LeBron scored over 40 points. While that's impressive for many reasons, the biggest story around it is the history that it made. With his 40-point performance, LeBron has officially recorded a 40-point game against every single NBA franchise.

It's pretty insane to think that LeBron has had a 40-point game against every team, but that's just how incredible he is. No matter how old he is, whether an 18-year-old rookie or a 38-year-old NBA veteran, LeBron has always been one of the best scorers in basketball, and he proved that again on Tuesday.

Sometime in the next 10 games or so, LeBron will officially put his name in the record-books as the greatest scorer in NBA history. And if he keeps doing what he did on Tuesday, it's going to happen sooner rather than later.

