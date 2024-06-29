Lakers News: LeBron James Makes Surprising Decision on Player Option
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA combo forward LeBron James has officially declined his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 NBA season and will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in six years, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The 6-foot-9 combo forward remained one of the league's best players, even as its single-oldest player at age 39, in 2023-24. He was the offensive fulcrum on a 47-35 Lakers squad that fought its way into the Western Conference's No. 7 seed, posting averages of of 25.7 points on a .540/.410/.750 slash line, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists across 71 healthy contests.
