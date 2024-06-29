All Lakers

Lakers News: LeBron James Makes Surprising Decision on Player Option

Will he reach free agency for the first time since 2018?

Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA combo forward LeBron James has officially declined his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 NBA season and will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in six years, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 6-foot-9 combo forward remained one of the league's best players, even as its single-oldest player at age 39, in 2023-24. He was the offensive fulcrum on a 47-35 Lakers squad that fought its way into the Western Conference's No. 7 seed, posting averages of of 25.7 points on a .540/.410/.750 slash line, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists across 71 healthy contests.

