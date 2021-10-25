    • October 25, 2021
    Lakers News: LeBron James Probable For Tuesday After Injury Scare

    A close call at the rim had fans holding their breath.
    The Lakers managed to take home their first win of the young season on Sunday night. Despite an incredible performance from rising star Ja Morant, Los Angeles managed to keep pace and pull out the win at Staples Center. 

    But that win did not come without its share of drama. The Lakers were already down Rajon Rondo and Kendrick Nunn. Nunn is still out with the knee injury while Rondo had an altercation with a fan that has not gone over well. 

    But the Lakers also had to watch LeBron James go down very hard in the second quarter. Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane rolled onto his ankle under the rim, and James stayed down on the court for several minutes. 

    Lakers fans will no doubt remember a similar play from last season that led to LBJ missing a BIG chunk of time last season. Even LeBron said after the game that he had those thoughts. 

    The first thing I was thinking to myself was, 'Not again,' Because obviously, it was almost similar but not the same kind of play. Guy falls into my leg and there's nothing you can do about it and I couldn't get my leg out of there in time.

    The good news is that James would go on to finish the game and put up 19 points across 40 minutes. He also 4-9 from beyond the arc and put up 6 rebounds and 6 assists. 

    James is listed as probable for the Lakers' next game in San Antonio on Tuesday night. 

