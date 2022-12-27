The Lakers entered the third quarter of Sunday's game leading by 11 points. That lead quickly faltered.

The Mavericks scored 51 points in the third quarter, outscored the Lakers by 20 in the second half and cruised to victory. It wasn't the first time this season the third quarter spelled trouble for LA.

After the game, LeBron James spoke about the lack of second-half adjustments from his team.

"They countered what we were doing at halftime," James said. "We didn’t make the proper adjustments once they made their adjustments."

The Lakers held the Mavericks to just 43 points in the first half. But LeBron knows when you're playing someone as dominant as Luka Doncic, you can't just keep doing what you're doing.

"If you see the same coverage over and over and over, at some point you’ll figure it out when you have a high basketball I.Q. Which Luka has, obviously," James said."

The loss dropped the Lakers to 13-20, one game back of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference standings. They play another four games on the road before coming back to Los Angeles in 2023 — and they won't have Anthony Davis for any of it.

They could look to the trade market to turn their team into a contender, but at the same time, why give up the future when the present isn't that good, either?

The bottom line is, things aren't looking good for the Purple and Gold right now. They have time to start making adjustments and winning basketball games, but LeBron can't do it all alone.