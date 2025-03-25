Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts to Bronny James' Career Scoring Night
Los Angeles Lakers forward and 21-time All-Star LeBron James has weighed in on his rookie son Bronny James' career-best scoring night for the South Bay Lakers, L.A.'s G League affiliate squad.
The younger James, 20, scored a whopping 39 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the field (4-of-8 from long range), pulled down seven boards, dished out four dimes, and swiped four steals, in a 122-118 victory against the Santa Cruz Warriors.
LeBron took to his X account to shout out his son.
"SMILE THROUGH IT ALL YOUNG [prince emoji]!!!," an excited LeBron wrote, followed up by a litany of high-five emojis. "KEEP GOING!!"
Bronny has been limited mostly to mop-up minutes in the NBA proper, and also had a rocky start to his G League career with South Bay. He's averaging 2.3 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists a night in his 23 healthy games for Los Angeles.
More Los Angeles Lakers: NBA Insider Says Lakers Must Avoid West Rival At All Costs in Postseason
But things have really started to turn a corner of late.
In a 118-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last week, Bronny scored an NBA career-best 17 points while shooting 7-of-10 from the field, dishing out five dimes (against four turnovers) and pulling down three rebounds. Los Angeles was outscored by 36 points with Bronny on the floor.
The first-year Laker is still pretty raw, but he's at least shown flashes of being an NBA-caliber talent during his tenure with his dad's team so far.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Nick Wright Makes Bold Prediction Regarding Lakers' Postseason Offense
In last summer's 2024 NBA Draft, Los Angeles took a flier on selecting Bronny with the No. 55 pick after an uneventful NCAA run with the USC Trojans.
Across his 10 regular season contests for South Bay, the 6-foot-2 combo guard is averaging 22.4 points on .460/.375/.808 shooting splits, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals a night.
With the G League regular season wrapping up this week, the 14-17 South Bay Lakers will not make the postseason. So Bronny will spend the rest of his 2024-25 season as a reserve with Los Angeles.
More Los Angeles Lakers:
Dalton Knecht Proving Why Initial Lakers Trade Was a Mistake
Shams Charania Reveals Wild Details of How Lakers Trade for Luka Doncic Went Down
Mavericks Owner Continues to Make Things Worse After Lakers Trade of Luka Doncic
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.