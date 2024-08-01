Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts to Drastic Team USA Starting Lineup Changes
Though two of the starters around him changed, Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA combo forward LeBron James submitted a second straight stellar night for Team USA in the group phase of Olympic competition.
For Team USA's 103-86 victory over Team South Sudance on Wednesday, head coach Steve Kerr promoted Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum — who didn't play at all during Team USA's blowout victory over Team Serbia on Sunday — and Lakers center Anthony Davis, while demoting Celtics wing Jrue Holiday and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid to his bench.
Per Aris Barkas of Eurohoops, James appreciated that there was a method to Kerr's madness.
“We know that’s part of what the coaching staff may do throughout the course of the tournament,” James said. “So, you know, we know it could be anybody’s number any given night, and it’s not about who starts, it’s not even about who finishes, it’s about when you’re in the game, you know, the minutes that you play, you play at a high level, and I think everybody did that in the minutes they played tonight.”
James noted that, whether players started or came off the bench, everyone who played made an impact. There was one notable exception — former starting center Joel Embiid was the only player to not play a single second.
“It’s great,” James said of the team's depth. “I mean, you know, we’ve got 12 guys that can go out and get the job done, you know, any given night. And, you know, our second lineup came in and did that tonight for us. Defensively, that’s where it started, and then offensively, they were great as well.”
