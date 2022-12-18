Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts To Epic World Cup Final

The Lakers star shares his respect for two of soccer’s greatest players.

Like many across the globe, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James was tapped into what was arguably the greatest World Cup Final ever.

It was all the hype going into the game with two of the sport’s most elite athletes going head-to-head: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

Mbappé came out the gates with fire in his eyes and did not back down after he helped tie up the game, not once, but twice.

In the 117th minute, Mbappé scored a hat-trick and just like that, the score was 3-3 and the teams were headed into a shootout.

Mbappé showed the world what he was made of after scoring the first hat trick in a men’s final since 1966.

LeBron James took to Twitter to share his excitement for the 23-year-old.

Mbappé came so close to leading France to back-to-back titles, but he still has a great career ahead of him. He was awarded the Golden Boot after scoring 12 World Cup goals over 14 games and finishing as 6th-highest men’s World Cup scorer.

Messi and Argentina ended up sealing the deal on the epic game, winning the World Cup for the third time after securing a victory in the shootout 4-2.

On top of the victory, the 35-year-old Messi made history after becoming the first man in World Cup history to score in all five rounds at a single tournament. He finished as the top scorer of the 2022 World Cup.

In Sunday's game alone, Messi scored twice and took home the Golden Ball for being the best player in the tournament.

After a record 26 appearances at the men’s World Cup, Messi can finally add to his legacy with a World Cup now under his belt.

With that accolade, many people including James believe that Messi is now the undisputed GOAT.

Real recognize real.