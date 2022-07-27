Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts to MLB Player Clowning Madison Bumgarner

Baseball had another classic old-school-versus-new-school moment over the weekend in Arizona. Nationals outfielder Victor Robles clubbed a solo shot late in the game with his team down 7-1 to the Diamondbacks. After his smash, Robles stopped to admire his home run off of Arizona pitcher Madison Bumgarner. After the game Bumgarner called him "clown" so Robles in turn donned. a red clown nose in the dugout. The baseball world took notice, and so did Lakers star LeBron James.

LeBron posted Sports Illustrated's coverage of Robles wearing the red clown nose on his Instagram account along with a caption:

"Something I would do for sure!"

106.7 Fan was one of the websites kind enough to post a picture of Lebron's post.

This isn't the first time LeBron has responded to a trending baseball headline. He famously endorsed Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. using James "silencer" celebration after launching a massive home run.

LeBron may be an all-time basketball player, but he appears to enjoy some good 'ol fashioned baseball too.