Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts to Passing Michael Jordan in Another NBA Record
With how long LeBron James has been playing NBA basketball, it seems like he sets some sort of NBA history every single game. He's one of the best players to ever play the game and is on a quest to beat every single record he can on his way to winning another title.
James already has many prestigious records. He already has the most minutes ever played, as well as the all-time scoring record. There are many other records the greatest player in this generation owns, but he set more history in a game against the Atlanta Hawks.
In a 1991-102 victory over the Hawks, James poured in 30 points. That allowed him to pass Michael Jordan for the most 30-point games in the history of the NBA. Any time you pass MJ in any sort of record, it warrants admiration and celebration. James reacted to breaking the record after the game.
As one of the biggest students of the game, James knows the history of the league. He has studied all of the all-time greats and knows all of their moves. He uses Jordan's fadeaway jumper as part of his own arsenal, so he mentioned that move specifically in his postgame comments.
This certainly won't be the final 30-point game in James' career. He is going to score more of them this year, and that's what the Lakers are hoping for. The Lakers are banking on him still being one of the best players in the NBA. If he is able to sustain that level of play, the Lakers feel they can win a title.
Getting James and Anthony Davis some help is of the utmost importance for LA heading toward the trade deadline. They have already made one trade to improve the defense off the bench. Dorian Finney-Smith is clearly more important to them than Shake Milton in that trade.
Getting some more offensive help off the bench is going to be a priority for the Lakers heading into the month of February. They have been linked to a few centers on the trade block, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them add a center to give Davis some insurance against injury.
As far as James is concerned, he will continue to set records every time he steps on the court. He is one of the best players to ever play the game, and he has proven that he can still be one of the two best players on a championship team.
