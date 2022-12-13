Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects on L.A.’s 3-3 Road Trip Finish

L.A. started off with a win and finished with a win on their six-game road trip

The Lakers' longest road trip of the season has concluded. L.A. capped off their road trip with a win against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, 124-117. Lakers superstar LeBron James led the L.A. in scoring with 35 points, dished out five assists, and snatched five rebounds to end their road trip on a good note.

James spoke with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell after the game and expressed how important it was to end the road trip with a win.

"It's huge. We started off the trip so well and then we had some injuries and illness that kind of threw our rythm off. We had everyone back in the lineup tonight and we were able to finish this trip off .500 and now we're heading back home."

Winning on the road is tough; now, missing one of your top two players for the majority of one night and missing both for an entire game is a challenging obstacle to climb.

The Lakers started off the road trip with two great wins between the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards last weekend, but due to LeBron's minor ankle problem and Anthony Davis' illness, L.A. wasn't able to play to their full capability.

When everyone was playing and healthy, L.A. only lost one game on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. L.A. stormed back in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime but had run out of gas by the end of it.

The Lakers will continue to push towards .500, but it will be challenging as they will be back home to take on the team with the league's best record in the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

The Lakers are currently 11-15 and 12th in the West standings.