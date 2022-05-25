Lakers News: LeBron James Resets His Own All-NBA Record

The Lakers disastrous season took a lot of the shine off of yet another superb season from LeBron James. It would seem improbable in years past, but LeBron has become somewhat forgotten by fans as Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, and Jimmy Butler battle it out in the Conference Finals. However, NBA voters didn't fail to remember LeBron's 2021-2022 campaign.

On Tuesday, LeBron was named to the All-NBA Third Team alongside Chris Paul, Pascal Siakam, Karl Anthony-Towns, and Trae Young.

This is LeBron's 18th All-NBA selection - a NBA record. LeBron stands alone atop scores of NBA legends for most All-NBA Team selections. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earned 15 selections during their illustrious careers, with Shaq and Karl Malone totaling 14 each.

He's one of only 19 players to ever be named to more than 10 All-NBA teams. In what might be the most mind-bending stat of all is the fact that the only season in which James didn't earn an All-NBA nod was his rookie season.

In the regular season, LeBron registered his second highest per game scoring average (30.3) of his career and his fourth highest effective field-goal percentage (59.0%).

Now, some fans will bemoan the fact that LeBron still made an All-NBA team despite missing 26 regular season games, and it's worth the debate, but this is the modern NBA where superstars routinely miss games.

Kevin Durant played one less game (55) than LeBron (56) during the regular season and was voted All-NBA Second Team. Ja Morant also made the Second Team, but played in 57 games.

James isn't the same player he once ways from an athleticism stand point, but he's still one of the 15 best players in the NBA. Even at 37.

Barring injury next season, James will the opportunity to further entrench himself atop the leaderboard of legends.