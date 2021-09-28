Lakers News: LeBron James Reveals How Russell Westbrook Will Fit in With the Team

The Lakers will head into the new season with a brand new roster and a whole lot of familiar faces. To cap off the revamping of the team, Los Angeles acquired Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards. There’s no doubt that Westbrook is a dynamic player that should add value to his new team, but in what way?

Many have questioned how he will fit into the Lakers style of play and how he’ll gel with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the team. If that was a huge concern for the Lakers, they wouldn’t have made the effort to acquire the 9x All-Star. LeBron James being the leader he is, spoke about how Westbrook will fit into the team’s plans for the new season.

“We need Russ to be Russ. We don’t need to Russ to change for anybody, that’s why we got him. It’s our job to all help him feel comfortable in our system. And he’s going to be as dynamic as he’s always been, so I look forward to that.”

A few of the other players also mentioned how it's all about sacrifice and buying in this year. With so many different talented guys on the roster, it'll be a tough task for Frank Vogel to feed every mouth. Yet, it's all about playing as a team and working together to accomplish the same goal.

Despite gaining a misguided reputation of being a hardheaded teammate, Westbrook has shown while on the court that he can be a team player. For one, Russell is a triple double machine. He absolutely loves to pass the ball, but has no problem scoring himself when needed.

Last season, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 11.7 assists with the Wizards. While Westbrook was the main guy there along with Bradley Beal, the amount of opportunities for him may take a hit. However, with LeBron wanting him to be the player he is, Westbrook could continue his triple double ways.