    Lakers News: LeBron James Shows Ultimate Support for Carmelo Anthony After His Big Night

    LeBron James always proves he is a good leader, teammate, and friend.
    After the Lakers first win of the 2021-22 season, Laker fans were abuzz about Carmelo Anthony's big night where he turned back the clock, dropped 28 points to help lead the Lakers to victory, and passed Moses Malone on the all-time NBA scoring list. Anthony had 28 points on 10 of 15 from the field and 6 of 8 from beyond the arc.

    After the game, Anthony's teammate and friend LeBron James gave Anthony a shout-out on Twitter.

    James also had some very kind words to say about his teammate in post-game. 

    “He’s been doing it for quite a while, and it’s just beautiful to continue to see, especially when, you know, they gave up on him."

    James is right. After only 10 games with the Houston Rockets in 2018-19, they released him. No suitors came calling, and Anthony was without a team until the next season with the Portland Trailblazer gave Anthony a shot. He revitalized his career, and his outside shooting touch even ticked up a bit while playing in Portland.

    Anthony has nothing to prove. He's a former scoring champ, a 10-time All-Star, a six-time All-NBA selection. He only has something to attain. His eye is firmly fixed on winning an NBA championship. That hunger is driving him. While shooting 66% from outside is obviously unsustainable, Anthony's energy off the bench and his teammates' love and respect for him has given him a shot in the arm. 

    For James, this is nothing new. James has always had a reputation of being a good floor-leader and a good teammate. Off the floor, he's a good friend. Anthony and James go way back as draftees in the same draft class. They even played a huge game against each other when they were both touted High School players. 

    Whether it's Anthony Davis or Russell Westbrook, and now Carmelo Anthony, Look for James throughout the season to constantly have his teammates' backs.

