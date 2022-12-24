The Lakers hope to acquire the Bulls guard, but Chicago may not give him up that easily.

Zach LaVine is reportedly hoping for a trade soon, and many believe his sights are set on joining the Lakers.

Although this move could turn into a positive for both parties — as LA would get another superstar and Chicago would shed his massive contract — Bulls chairperson Jerry Reinsdorf may serve as a barrier for those potential plans, according to one agent.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report discussed the two-time All Star’s situation:

"As one agent declared, '[Bulls chairperson Jerry] Reinsdorf isn’t helping the Lakers.' If LaVine wants out, Reinsdorf and the Bulls have no obligation to honor any request."

With that insight, the potential trade now may be more difficult to pursue. Additionally, it's unclear if Chicago even wants to acquire the Lakers’ available trade pieces — especially considering they're not very enticing. Plus, Chicago might not feel the need to let go of LaVine altogether.

After all, the Bulls’ guard is still under contract for several more years. Depending on how the team pans out by the end of this season, that could determine whether or not the Bulls want to keep the 27-year-old All-Star.

Currently, the team is 13-18 and outside the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Similarly, the Lakers sit at the bottom ranks in the West with the same 13-18 record.

There is no doubt that the Lakers have taken a huge hit with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to his foot injury, so they could be desperate for a big-time move like this one. But if the Bulls aren't interested in making that swap, the Lakers may have to look elsewhere. But for now, this is still just speculation.