Lakers guard could be back tonight against the Celtics.

Little by little, your Los Angeles Lakers are getting healthy. Lakers superstar Anthony Davis made his return on Wednesday night in a 113-104 win against the San Antonio Spurs, and tonight they could be getting back a key piece in their rotation.

Jovan Buha, The Athletic's Lakers beat reporter, revealed that swingman Lonnie Walker IV is close to returning and could return tonight.

Walker IV has been one of the best pick-ups the Lakers had in the offseason. In 32 games, Lonnie holds averages of 14.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 30 minutes per.

The 24-year-old has missed a month of action with left knee tendinitis and last played against the Miami Heat in a loss.

Walker IV’s athleticism, shooting, and ability to create his own shot have been missed, and they’re hoping to get it back as early as tonight.

The Lakers will take on their arch-rival, Boston Celtics, at the TD Garden tonight in their second and final regular-season meeting of the 2022-2023 season.

Boston came into Crypto.com Arena in December and took that game from the purple and gold, 122-118 in overtime.

Hopefully, tonight is another excellent installment of this rich and historic rivalry, with LA coming out on top this time.