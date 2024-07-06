Lakers News: Los Angeles Re-Signs Recent 2-Way Player To Fresh Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers are making another major splash in free agency...
...Kind of.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Los Angeles will re-sign big man Colin Castleton to a second two-way deal to return to the club.
The 6-foot-11 former Florida Gators power forward/center appeared in 16 contests for Los Angeles, averaging 1.5 points on 56.3 percent shooting from the floor and 100% shooting from the charity stripe (albeit on 0.4 foul line tries a game). He also pulled down 0.8 rebounds. He had a far more prolific run while with the Lakers' G League affiliate squad, the South Bay Lakers in El segundo.
During his 12 regular season games with South Bay, Castleton posted averages of 14.1 points on .538/1.000/.743 shooting splits, 9.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals a night.
Castleton is the lone returning player from last year's two-way player signing crop. He'll join undrafted free agent additions Blake Hinson, a small forward out of Pittsburgh, and Armel Traore, a swingman out of pro club ADA Blois in France. Former Missouri Tigers guard Sean East II and ex-Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari inked Exhibit 10 deals with Los Angeles, though now their path to a two-way roster spot seems more tenuous. Instead, perhaps East and Olivari will be waived and added to South Bay as affiliate players.
