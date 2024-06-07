Lakers News: Magic Johnson Makes It Clear How He Feels About Dan Hurley Coaching LA
The Los Angeles Lakers pursuit of UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley is one of the more interesting narratives from the offseason so far. Landing Hurley would give them a path forward to win both in the present and future.
Hurley is coming off winning two straight NCAA Championships, something that is almost unheard of in the modern game of college basketball. He is a respected coach who could see real success with this Lakers organization.
Former Lakers legend Magic Johnson let his feelings be known about the possibility of Hurley coaching his former team while on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.
"I want the coach to be Hurley. If we can sign him, I think it works for both."
Landing Hurley would help the Lakers modernize the way they do things, especially when it comes to the post-LeBron James era. James is likely to retire in the next few years, paving the way for the Lakers to have to figure out the next plan.
Having Hurley in place can help the team develop players at a higher rate, giving them more organic ways to build toward contention. With the way that the NBA is going nowadays, teams will have to focus more resources on development rather than being able to make big trades.
Hurley could help them with this and could be the coach for a long time. Los Angeles wants to build a program with him, something that they haven't had since Phil Jackson left the organization.
