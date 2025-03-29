Lakers News: Magic Johnson Reacts to Candace Parker Jersey Retirement
The Los Angeles Lakers have a long history of great players. They have multiple players who have their numbers retired because of how great they played over the course of their careers.
There are so many numbers retired in the rafters of Crypto.com arena that the team might run out of desirable numbers. Some of the best players in the history of the league have played for the Lakers.
Magic Johnson is one of those players who played for the Lakers as an all-time great player. His number is up in the rafters as one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game.
Another Los Angeles legend is about to get a retirement ceremony. Candace Parker, former Los Angeles Sparks great, is getting her number 3 jersey retired.
Johnson reacted to the fact that the Sparks made the correct decision to honor one of the best women's basketball players of all time. He also co-owns the Sparks, so he was part of the decision to do this.
“Candace Parker has left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles Sparks, not only as one of the greatest players to ever grace the court, but as a true ambassador of our franchise and women’s basketball as a whole,” Sparks co-owner Magic Johnson said in a statement. “Retiring Candace’s No. 3 jersey is not just a celebration of her extraordinary career, but a tribute to the enduring mark she’s left on this organization, the WNBA, and the city of Los Angeles. She will forever be a part of the Sparks family.”
Parker was one of the best players that the Sparks have ever drafted. She was one of the best players not just in Sparks history, but in WNBA history.
This is the right decision for the Sparks to make. Johnson understands what it means to be great and what it takes, so he knows what to look for.
In her illustrious career, Parker averaged 16 points, 8.5 rebounds, and four assists per game. She shot 48 percent from the field as well.
