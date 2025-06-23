Lakers News: Magic Johnson Reacts to Kevin Durant Trade to Rockets
The first big trade of the offseason happened on Sunday afternoon with Kevin Durant moving to the Houston Rockets. Durant is the biggest domino to fall so far.
He was one of the players whom everyone was waiting to be moved. Now that he is gone, other teams can start making offseason plans for other teams. That includes the Los Angeles Lakers.
While the Lakers won't be pursuing any of the big fish out there in a trade, they can start making moves in reaction to Durant being moved to Houston.
Read more: Top 5 Austin Reaves Replacements For Lakers Amid Trade Rumors
Former Lakers legend Magic Johnson reacted to the trade in the only way he can. He put his thoughts on social media about what could be one of the biggest trades this summer.
Johnson believes that the Rockets will now compete for the Western Conference title next season with Durant on the team. They were already the second seed in the West this season.
It was clear that the Rockets were too young to be ready for everything that they had ahead of them in the playoffs. They needed another veteran to help them make the leap.
Houston is hoping that Durant can help them. The Lakers were the third seed in the West this season, so they can't be thrilled that's where he ended up. They were hoping he was going to be in the East.
Instead, Durant makes an already good Rockets team even better. The Lakers have to figure out what they are going to do in order to respond to that, because Houston is a really good team.
More Lakers news: Lakers' LeBron James Discusses NBA Future While Praising Victor Wembanyama
Johnson likes the entire NBA, so he keeps up with everything that happens in the league. Johnson used to be involved with the organization with decision-making, but that is no longer the case.
The Lakers will now have to deal with Durant one fewer time this season. Now that he is out of their division, they don't have to deal with his scoring anymore.
Durant averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers News: LeBron James Gets Massive Tom Brady Praise 'You’re Witnessing the Greatest Ever'
Lakers' LeBron James Eyes Unique Career Change Following Retirement
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit the Los Angeles Lakers on SI.