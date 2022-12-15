Lakers News: Magic Johnson Reacts To LeBron James Passing His All-Time Passes Mark

The greatest point guard of all time was once a Laker. Now a new Laker in LeBron James has officially passed his all-time assists mark.

What Magic Johnson did on the court can't be understated as he paved the way to bring the NBA back to the forefront. From his magical passes to his battles with Larry Bird he truly did it all.

Now he gets to enjoy the greatness of today's NBA talent. As all records are meant to be broken, it was only a matter of time before James surpasses Magic on the all-time assists list.

A man beaming with affection as he did throughout his career couldn't be happier to see his record broken by a player like James. It's easy to see the resemblances from both of these near seven foot ball handlers who learned to dominate the game offensively in all facets of the game.

What makes James passing Magic on the assists records that much more impressive is him being so close to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. James truly continues to redefine what it means to be an all-time great despite those who continue to question his true greatness.

The eyes remain on a championship this season as his career continues to wind down. Even after being in the league for over 20 seasons, James remains one of the top players in the game.

When it's all said and done who truly knows how many more records he is going to break.