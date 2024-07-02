Lakers News: Magic Johnson Weighs In On Bronny James Being Drafted By LA
The Los Angeles Lakers made a controversial pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by taking Bronny James in the second round at No. 55 overall. The pick was expected, but many believed that Bronny got the benefit of being Lakers star LeBron James' son, and was not the right choice.
Naturally, the reactions to the Lakers' selection of Bronny have mixed. Some good news is former Lakers great and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has been supportive of the pick and wished Bronny 'congratulations' upon joining the Lakers.
"Congratulations to Bronny James on being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers! This is a historic moment because LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time and on the same team. Watching Bronny suit up for the Lakers during Summer League in Vegas will be must-see TV!" Johnson said on twitter/X.
Bronny comes to the Lakers after one season at USC, where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He started just six games and shot 36.6% from the field as he lacked consistency during the year. His freshman season, however, was hindered by Bronny unfortunately suffering cardiac arrest during the summer prior, but he managed to return to play just five months later.
Bronny will begin his time with the Lakers in the Summer League, where the Lakers will take on the Sacramento Kings in Game 1.
