Lakers News: Malik Monk Makes a Bold Prediction About LeBron James & LA

The Lakers were the most disappointing team in the NBA last season. There's no other way to cut it. LA became the first top two pre-season favorite to win it all and not qualify for the playoffs since preseason title favorites began being announced prior to the 1984-1985 season according to StatMuse. Malik Monk, who played a key roll on that team, believes that the Lakers will be much, much better next season.

In a recent video by TMZ Sports, Monk was effusive in his praise of the Lakers "Big 3" of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

"They grown men,. Especially when they have convos like that, it’ll work out for them. They all great."

After better on himself with a one-year, veteran-minimum contract with the Lakers last summer, Monk had his best season as a pro. The former Kentucky Wildcat cashed in on his success and signed a two-year, $19M contract with the Sacramento Kings.

Monk averaged a career high 13.8 PPG in his lone season with the Lakers. He logged the highest field-goal percentage (47.3%) and the second-highest three-point percentage (39.1%) of his young NBA career.

The guard also didn't shy away from LeBron's impact on his development on the Lakers last season.

"LeBron had a big part of everything. He had a big part in me coming to L.A. It's Bron, bro. He gonna try to help every teammate he comes in contact with. So, I have nothing bad to say about him."

Quality shooters always seem to thrive alongside LeBron James, and Monk is fully aware of the phenomenon.

Lakers fans are hoping that the shooting guard is spot on in his assessment of the 2022-2023 Lakers.

LeBron, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, assuming he doesn't get traded before the start of the season, have their work cut out for them, but figure to easily surpass the paltry 33-49 record they put together last season.