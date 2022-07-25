Skip to main content
Lakers News: Malik Monk Makes a Bold Prediction About LeBron James & LA

Lakers News: Malik Monk Makes a Bold Prediction About LeBron James & LA

Former Lakers guard Malik Monk believes that Lebron James and the Lakers will return to prominence next season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Lakers were the most disappointing team in the NBA last season. There's no other way to cut it. LA became the first top two pre-season favorite to win it all and not qualify for the playoffs since preseason title favorites began being announced prior to the 1984-1985 season according to StatMuse. Malik Monk, who played a key roll on that team, believes that the Lakers will be much, much better next season.

In a recent video by TMZ Sports, Monk was effusive in his praise of the Lakers "Big 3" of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

"They grown men,. Especially when they have convos like that, it’ll work out for them. They all great."

After better on himself with a one-year, veteran-minimum contract with the Lakers last summer, Monk had his best season as a pro. The former Kentucky Wildcat cashed in on his success and signed a two-year, $19M contract with the Sacramento Kings.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Monk averaged a career high 13.8 PPG in his lone season with the Lakers. He logged the highest field-goal percentage  (47.3%) and the second-highest three-point percentage (39.1%) of his young NBA career.

The guard also didn't shy away from LeBron's impact on his development on the Lakers last season.

"LeBron had a big part of everything. He had a big part in me coming to L.A. It's Bron, bro. He gonna try to help every teammate he comes in contact with. So, I have nothing bad to say about him."

Quality shooters always seem to thrive alongside LeBron James, and Monk is fully aware of the phenomenon. 

Lakers fans are hoping that the shooting guard is spot on in his assessment of the 2022-2023 Lakers.

LeBron, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, assuming he doesn't get traded before the start of the season, have their work cut out for them, but figure to easily surpass the paltry 33-49 record they put together last season.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings

USATSI_18153988_168396005_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Insider Reveals Trade Package the Celtics Offered for Kevin Durant

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_18703237_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Exec Admits Draft Pick Max Christie is a Longterm Project

By Kristilyn Hetherington5 hours ago
USATSI_18041556_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Could Use Russell Westbrook as Contract Leverage

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_18703259_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Signs Pair of Five-Year College Players to Deals

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_18703239_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Max Christie Unfazed by Poor Shooting During Summer League

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_15513229_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers: NBA Writer Proposes Crazy Five-Team Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving Trade

By Eric EulauJul 24, 2022 3:30 PM EDT
USATSI_17542645_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Has 'No Interest' In Playing with Russell Westbrook

By Eric EulauJul 24, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18005498_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch NBA Center Jonas Valanciunas Roast LeBron James

By Kristilyn HetheringtonJul 24, 2022 12:41 PM EDT