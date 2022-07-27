Skip to main content
Lakers News: Mark Jackson Reacts to LA Title Contender Question

Former NBA coach and guard Mark Jackson has high hopes for the Lakers but one key factor needs to happen.
In a city so used to winning, the Lakers remain in the forefront of expectations especially with three future Hall of Famers on the team. Former NBA player and coach, and current ESPN broadcaster, Mark Jackson believes the Lakers are destined to win the championship, but they must remain healthy. 

Jackson was linked to possibly being the Lakers next head coach before the team went with coach Darvin Ham. Jackson is well-respected around the league for his time with the Golden State Warriors and from his playing days, so naturally when he speaks basketball people are tuned in (quotes via First Take, ESPN)

"Healthy, they can win a championship. If they are healthy and compete on the defensive end night in and night out. They can't roll the ball out and think cause we have three future Hall of Famers we're going to out score everyone and win, it doesn't happen that way. They have to develop the habits they didn't have last year and get back to defending and stay healthy. Once they do they have a chance against anybody."

Of course the players Jackson is referring to are LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. James is coming off a career year averaging over 30.3 points a game while Davis struggled with injuries all season and Westbrook remained inconsistent despite being the healthiest of the three.

In short, the Lakers chemistry did not seem to match all season long on the way to a 33-49 record. With the Lakers now having extra time off and a revamped roster, the Lakers ceiling remains high as they aspire for their 18th championship. 

