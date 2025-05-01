Lakers News: Mark Williams Appears to Take Massive Shot At LA After Playoff Exit
Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams appeared to take not one, but two notable jabs at the Los Angeles Lakers following their playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Williams seemingly reveled in the Lakers' early elimination, posting reactions to their downfall on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts—clearly having a bit of fun at L.A.'s expense.
Williams has apparently kept a close eye on the Lakers throughout their playoff run. This is not the first time he has appeared to take a dig at them.
A few weeks back, during a Q&A session he hosted, Williams fielded fan questions—and didn’t hold back when it came to the topic of the Lakers.
When asked by two different users about his “time with the Lakers,” Williams gave direct, no-nonsense responses that left little room for interpretation.
In early February, the Lakers decided to withdraw from a proposed trade for Williams after he reportedly failed his physical exam. Concerns surfaced within L.A.'s medical staff regarding potential long-term health issues, as multiple red flags emerged during the evaluation process.
Subsequent reports suggested that Charlotte may not have disclosed the full extent of Williams’ medical history during trade discussions.
According to sources close to the situation, the Lakers cited the severity of the health concerns they uncovered—along with the lack of transparency—as the key reasons for walking away from the deal.
The original agreement, reached in early February, would have sent Williams to Los Angeles in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 first-round pick, and a future pick swap.
The Lakers will now look to a vital summer as they look to build a contender. The Lakers' president of basketball operations and general manager, Rob Pelinka, will go back to the drawing board.
In addition, they will look to build around him with the required players to maximize his talents.
The Lakers will now have a whole summer to better the team. A ton of changes could be on the horizon.
