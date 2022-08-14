Skip to main content
Lakers News: Miami Heat Planning on Retiring LeBron James' No. 6

Lakers News: Miami Heat Planning on Retiring LeBron James' No. 6

Lakers forward LeBron James will be given the honor of a lifetime by the Miami Heat.

It has been 3 weeks now since the death of the late-great Bill Russell who passed away at the age of 88. The Celtics great was not only a basketball great but an advocate for civil rights who was never afraid to take a stand in causes he believed in.

The NBA decided to give Russell the honor of a life-time by retiring his number 6 jersey league-wide. This is the first time the NBA will honor a player by retiring his jersey league-wide. He joins Jackie Robinson and Wayne Gretzky as the only athletes to have their number retired league-wide.

Tons of great hoopers, besides the 11-time champ, have worn the number 6 throughout NBA history and the Miami Heat will find themselves in a unique position.

The Miami Heat organization is planning to retire LeBron James number 6 jersey as well (quotes via Ira Winderman Sun Sentinel).

"Having already retired the No. 3 of Dwyane Wade and the No. 1 of Chris Bosh, the Heat have not issued the No. 6 of fellow Big Three partner LeBron James since he left the team during the 2014 offseason, following four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and two championships.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"James’ Heat jersey retirement is anticipated upon his NBA retirement."

In the four seasons LeBron was in South Beach, he impacted the Miami organization that president Pat Riley tried so hard to bring back to relevancy.

The 4-time champion not only won two of his championships in Miami but also won 2 of his league MVP’s in South Florida.

This will be Miami’s 6th retired jersey by a former player. The Heat have No. 23 retired for NBA legend Michael Jordan and No. 13 for Miami Dolphin legend Dan Marino.

"While the NBA will grandfather the wearing of No. 6 by current players, that will not factor into play for the Heat."

Currently, no Heat player is wearing the number 6 jersey.

The number 6 will forever be immortalized not once, but twice within the Miami Heat organization. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_15370606_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Buss Family Wants to Shine Light on What Really Happened Behind the Scenes

By Ricardo Sandoval1 hour ago
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers News: Shaq Provides His Take on Russell Westbrook-LA Situation

By Ricardo Sandoval4 hours ago
lebron-james-flummuxed
News

Lakers News: LeBron James' Former Teammate Says LBJ Isn't a LA Great Quite Yet

By Ricardo Sandoval6 hours ago
luka-lebron
News

Lakers News: NBA Insider Reveals LA's Tantalizing Christmas Day Matchup

By Ricardo Sandoval22 hours ago
USATSI_8176098_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Matt Barnes Weighs in on Kobe No. 8 vs Kobe No. 24 Debate

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_18718632_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Photo of LeBron James' Sons, Bronny and Bryce, Creates Internet Frenzy

By Eric EulauAug 13, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17523169_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers 'insist' Russell Westbrook Trade Options Exist Besides Brooklyn & Indiana

By Eric EulauAug 13, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
USATSI_15408829_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Expert Throws Some Shade at Recent LA Free Agent Signee

By Staff WriterAug 12, 2022 9:00 PM EDT