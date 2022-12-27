Prior to a bummer of a loss, the holiday mood was jolly.

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James played in his record-setting 17th Christmas Day NBA game yesterday, a disappointing 124-115 road loss to Luka Doncic and his assembled cadre of three-point shooting Dallas Mavericks.

He surpassed another Lakers legend, 18-time All-Star shooting guard Kobe Bryant, in accomplishing his record-setting feat.

Prior to the start of the contest, James, who was wearing a small portable microphone for the joint ABC/ESPN televised broadcast, sent out a special holiday message to his family.

The NBA's Instagram account recapped the moment:

"I know I'm not with y'all today but I do miss y'all," James said into the microphone. "Savannah, Bronny, Bryce, Zuri, my mama --"

It was at this point that 6'1" starting Lakers "shooting" guard Patrick Beverley hopped in towards the microphone.

"Merry Christmas baby!" Patrick Beverley interjected, leaning into the mic himself.

James took over from there once again.

"[Merry] Christmas. See y'all soon. Love y'all. To the NBA, I appreciate y'all allowing me to play on Christmas once again. Love, love love."

The Lakers are now 1-4 since All-NBA center Anthony Davis went down with a right foot stress injury in a December 16th 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Overall, the team has a 13-20 record on the 2022-23, and sit as the Western Conference's 13th seed.

The New Orleans Pelicans, currently the No. 2 seed in the West, own swap rights to L.A.'s pick next summer should it be better than theirs, which is certainly looking highly likely. All this means that L.A. could be spiraling into the draft lottery without a lottery pick-level talent to show for it next year.

Here's hoping that LeBron and the Lakers' very likely next Christmas game ends with a slightly happier on-court result for L.A. fans.