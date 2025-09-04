Lakers News: NBA All-Star Trainer Reacts to Criticism of Bronny James
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a lot of criticism for drafting Bronny James with their second-round draft pick back in 2024. James spent most of his rookie year in the G League.
James has worked hard to earn a rotation spot this season. He will have an opportunity to earn a spot off the bench in training camp if he's able to improve his offense and his conditioning.
Even though he's a second-year player, NBA fans have piled on James, and so have NBA pundits on television. One NBA trainer is tired of all of the criticism.
Trainer is tired of the criticism Lakers guard Bronny James receives
NBA trainer Chris Brickley was on Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM, and he talked about the harsh criticism that James got during his first season. He thinks it's unwarranted.
"He's literally a great kid. You can tell it's a sore spot for the family. I wouldn't want anyone to mess with my kid."
LeBron James made headlines for calling out Stephen A. Smith for his criticism of Bronny, believing that it was more personal than it was professional. He is very protective of his son, as he should be.
Bronny has done the best that he can to ignore what everyone is saying about him. He knows that the best way to get people to stop talking badly about him is to play well and shut everyone up.
Bronny James needs to work hard in order to have a future with the Lakers
If LeBron decides to opt out of his deal at the end of this season, Bronny's future becomes a lot murkier. He might not stay with Los Angeles if his dad is no longer there.
The best way for Bronny to secure his future is to play well with the Lakers this season. Playing solid defense and increasing his 3-point efficiency are the keys to staying in the NBA.
James is a hard worker, so he is going to do his best to use all of this negativity as motivation.
Last year as a rookie, James averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
