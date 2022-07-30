Skip to main content
Lakers News: NBA Exec Doubts Buddy Hield & Myles Turner Trade Makes LA Contenders

Lakers News: NBA Exec Doubts Buddy Hield & Myles Turner Trade Makes LA Contenders

One NBA executive believes that trading Russell Westbrook and picks to the Pacers for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner does little to bolster LA's title odds.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Amidst the Kyrie Irving trade stalemate with Brooklyn, the Lakers seemed to have pivoted to re-engaging the Indiana Pacers about potential trades involving Buddy Hield, Myles Turner, and Russell Westbrook. As usual, the holdup on any trade with Indiana is reportedly, wait for it, draft compensation from the Lakers. 

The Lakers front office, as well as owner Jeanie Buss, have been resistant to including both the 2027 and 2029 in potential trade scenarios to ship Russell Westbrook out of town in return for significant roster upgrades. 

However, if the Lakers were to somehow cobble together a Hield-Turner trade to their liking, one NBA exec doubts that it does much for the Lakers title hopes (quotes via Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"What do Buddy and Turner do for the Lakers? Add a 5 percent chance the team wins a title?. That's probably worth one protected first, but certainly not two."

The exec did suggest that if somehow Pelinka pulls off grabbing Hield, Turner, and Buddy, for both picks, and jettisoning Westbrook, it could move the needle for the Lakers. 

"Maybe if they could combine the Nets and Pacers into one trade, bring back Kyrie, Turner and Buddy, that'd be worth giving up a couple of firsts. Even if that saved the Nets a ton of money and Indiana got two firsts out of it, do they agree to work together to help LeBron and the Lakers contend?"

The Lakers have reportedly offered a package to Indiana centered around 21-year-old guard Talen Horton-Tucker and draft compensation for just Buddy Hield, but at the moment, there doesn't seem to be much traction on that front with Indiana.

Whether or not LA relents on sending out both firsts will continue to be the sticking point for any potential trade scenarios, and if they do pay the piper with the Pacers, it still might not be enough to push the roster over the top.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers

USATSI_18664074_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers News: Brian Windhorst Suggests LeBron James Has No Plans of Leaving LA

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
Dwight Howard
News

Lakers News: Dwight Howard Predicts He'll Make the NBA Hall-of-Fame

By Ryan Menzie4 hours ago
carmelo anthony usa today 11-8
News

Lakers News: NBA GM Believes LA Will Eventually Sign Carmelo Anthony

By Ryan Menzie6 hours ago
USATSI_11414479_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: E-Commerce Site Offered Lamborghini for Rare LeBron James Card

By AJ Gonzalez9 hours ago
USATSI_18042485_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Anthony Davis-Russell Westbrook Trade

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_18081995_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: NBA Insider Predicts LA's Starting Lineup for This Coming Season

By Eric EulauJul 28, 2022 8:00 PM EDT
USATSI_9551898_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Rams Hilariously Call Out LeBron James in Training Camp Video

By Staff WriterJul 28, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18694537_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Sign Forward Jay Huff to Training Camp Deal

By Eric EulauJul 28, 2022 4:00 PM EDT