Lakers News: NBA Expert Reveals Mind-Boggling LeBron James Stat from Last Season

LeBron James is one of the more decorated players in NBA history, but one of the more impressive parts of his resumé his his career longevity. Even in his age 37 season, LeBron put up the second-highest scoring average (30.3 PPG) and the fifth-highest effective field-goal percentage (59%) of his 19-year career.

Although this past season was a disaster for the Lakers, Jason Timpf Volume Sports pointed out a jaw-dropping LeBron James stat from this past season.

"When we're talking about LeBron's strengths, there is no place we can start other than him attacking the basket. It's been the bread and butter of his entire NBA career. Even through 19 seasons, it's still what he does best. He does it better than basically every in the league except for one guy [Giannis Antetokounmpo]."

Timpf highlighted the fact that LeBron was second only to Giannis in the in made field-goals in the restricted per game (6.5), converting at a 75.3% clip. Giannis shot 76% from the restricted area and averaged 6.6 makes per game.

"So basically, LeBron James through 19 seasons, with all the mileage on his body, with the horrific [floor] spacing that the Lakers had last year with Russell Westbrook on the court, the 22nd ranked three-point efficiency team in the league, with all of those factors working against him, he was every bit as productive and efficient getting the basket as Giannis. That's outrageous."

Now that Lebron James has signed a two-year extension with the Lakers, LA, and James, are betting that he can continue to be one of the best paint scorers in the game.