Skip to main content
Lakers News: NBA Insider Gives Lakers Surprising Grade for Patrick Beverley Deal

Lakers News: NBA Insider Gives Lakers Surprising Grade for Patrick Beverley Deal

It remains to be seen how the newly acquired Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley will be acquainted with the Lakers, but there is some positive hope
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Lakers front office seems to be moving in the right direction as they continue to make roster moves. To the dismay of many fans, it wasn't the Russell Westbrook trade package they were looking for, but instead the Lakers ended up with Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley

The 6'1" guard has been known for is pest-like defensive habits despite his lacking abilities on offense. The Lakers can use all the help they can get on the defensive end so the trade comes at a good time for the organization. 

The Lakers had to give up their youth to bring on the 10-year vet leaving many people to question the validity of the move, but one NBA Insider believes the Lakers made the right call and even gave them an A grade for their trade (quotes via Kevin Pelton, ESPN).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"At the other end of the court, Beverley knows his limitations and plays within them. He's a low-usage scorer who can knock down open jumpers. While Beverley made just 34% of his 3s last season, he's a 38% career 3-point shooter who can also offer some supplemental ball handling to take that pressure off of LeBron. All told, Beverley is precisely the kind of role player you want surrounding Davis and James, and at a reasonable price."

What Beverley lacks in offense he makes up for his ability to know his role and thrive on the defensive end. The ability to space out the floor might be exactly what the Lakers need, but the front office is not done yet. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_15717592_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Insider Pushes for Buddy Hield-Myles Turner Trade

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18061512_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Austin Reaves 'Penciled In' as LA Starter

By Ryan Menzie
patrick beverley 4-22
News

Lakers News: Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_17627462_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Has Zero Interest In Trading For Their Former Lottery Pick

By Eric Eulau
patrick beverley vs austin reaves 1-22
News

Lakers News: L.A. Trading Youth For Patrick Beverley

By Alex Kirschenbaum
vanessa-bryant
News

Lakers News: L.A. County Ordered To Pay Vanessa Bryant

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_18475587_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers News: Brian Windhorst Predicts When LA Will Make 'significant' Trade

By Eric Eulau
USATSI_18731707_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Has Earned the Tom Brady Treatment Says Analyst

By Ryan Menzie