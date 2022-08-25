Lakers News: NBA Insider Gives Lakers Surprising Grade for Patrick Beverley Deal

The Lakers front office seems to be moving in the right direction as they continue to make roster moves. To the dismay of many fans, it wasn't the Russell Westbrook trade package they were looking for, but instead the Lakers ended up with Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley.

The 6'1" guard has been known for is pest-like defensive habits despite his lacking abilities on offense. The Lakers can use all the help they can get on the defensive end so the trade comes at a good time for the organization.

The Lakers had to give up their youth to bring on the 10-year vet leaving many people to question the validity of the move, but one NBA Insider believes the Lakers made the right call and even gave them an A grade for their trade (quotes via Kevin Pelton, ESPN).

"At the other end of the court, Beverley knows his limitations and plays within them. He's a low-usage scorer who can knock down open jumpers. While Beverley made just 34% of his 3s last season, he's a 38% career 3-point shooter who can also offer some supplemental ball handling to take that pressure off of LeBron. All told, Beverley is precisely the kind of role player you want surrounding Davis and James, and at a reasonable price."

What Beverley lacks in offense he makes up for his ability to know his role and thrive on the defensive end. The ability to space out the floor might be exactly what the Lakers need, but the front office is not done yet.