Skip to main content
Lakers News: NBA Puts Patrick Beverley On Notice For Flopping

Lakers News: NBA Puts Patrick Beverley On Notice For Flopping

It's not Pat Bev's first rodeo in this department.

The NBA has announced that it has given starting Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley a warning for a violation of its anti-flopping policy.

The league's announcement included a video link to the offending moment in question during Friday night's 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Beverley, guarding former Minnesota teammate Taurean Prince near the sideline, egregiously falls backwards as Prince prepares to pass the ball. Replays from multiple angles indicate that Beverley, indeed, did not actually come into contact with Prince at all.

Should Beverley be deemed to be in violation of the league's anti-flopping policy again, he would be fined. Pat Bev is no stranger to this rule, having been hit with a $5,000 fine by the league back in 2019, when he was still a Los Angeles Clipper.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Presumably, there are no hard feelings off the floor with his old colleagues, even if Pat Bev was a fierce competitor on it. Beverley played for the Timberwolves during the 2021-22 season, helping Minnesota return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Away from the court, Prince reflected on the 34-year-old vet's impact for the club, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

“I think everybody knows what he stood for and that everybody’s taken a little bit of something from Pat and is carrying it on and will probably keep it for their whole careers... That’s the type of effect he had as a human, not just as a basketball player, but as a human.”

Beverley himself spoke warmly of his brief stint with the Timberwolves during a pregame shoot-around Friday:

The 6'1" vet reminisced fondly regarding his Timberwolves era. Here are some highlights from the video:

“We had a blast this past year... A lot of good memories. Coming in from a halfway empty house at the beginning of the season and full crowd every time we step on the floor. The fans have been great. It’s a second home for me, for sure.”

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves

LeBron James, Anthony Davis
News

Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Anthony Davis Missing Early Games

By Alex Kirschenbaum
danny green 10-4-2020
News

Lakers News: 2020 Champion Laker Chastises Rob Pelinka's Personnel Choices

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook usa today
News

Lakers News: Is Russell Westbrook, Sixth Man, An Experiment Or A Long-Term Plan?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis 2022
News

Lakers News: A Less-Than-Encouraging Update On The Anthony Davis Back Injury

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook 10-28-22
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Embracing New Role As Energy-Changing Reserve

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_19317991_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reflects On Troy Brown's First Game As Starter

By Ryan Menzie
lebron-james
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Announces Expansion Of Show "The Shop"

By Alex Kirschenbaum
magic johnson showtime usa today
News

Lakers: Two-Time Super Bowl Champ Sees Parallels In Games Of Magic Johnson And One Of The NFL's Current Luminaries

By Alex Kirschenbaum