Lakers News: NBA Re-Brands In-Season Tournament, LA Has Shot to Defend Title
The Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural In-Season Tournament this past season, setting up the tournament for years to come. Los Angeles dominated in the games, going undefeated through group play and the elimination round.
Heading into its second season, the NBA has rebranded the tournament to be the Emirates NBA Cup. The dates for the new version of the tournament will tip off on Nov. 12 in the team's markets around the league. The games will culminate again in Las Vegas with the semi-finals taking place on Dec. 14 and the title game being on Dec. 17.
The Lakers will be looking to defend its title this season, looking to go back-to-back. Los Angeles will look to stay undefeated in the tournament but teams will be after them as the defending champions.
While the NBA Cup isn't the same as the NBA title, it still does mean something. The league has been trying to make sure it's relevant and players seemed to take it seriously this past season.
Many said that it felt like a playoff atmosphere and that it helped get some ready for the actual playoffs. The hope is that this new rebrand will continue to get players interested and fans to watch next season.
More Lakers: Lakers Add Two More Players To Summer League Roster