Skip to main content
Lakers News: NBA Reporter Goes On Epic Rant About LA Trading for Kyrie Irving

Lakers News: NBA Reporter Goes On Epic Rant About LA Trading for Kyrie Irving

ESPN Zach Lowe affirmed just how badly the Lakers need to trade for Kyrie Irving.

ESPN Zach Lowe affirmed just how badly the Lakers need to trade for Kyrie Irving.

The NBA world is teetering on two players that just so happened to be teammates, at least for now. Where Nets superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant end up will seismically shift next NBA season. The Lakers likely don't have a prayer of landing Durant, but at the moment, are the only team interesting in trading for Kyrie.

In a recent episode of Get Up, ESPN NBA expert Zach Lowe was asked how he would handle a potential Kyrie Irving trade with the Lakers if he was the Nets front office.

"[Kyrie] nobody wants you. Lakers, you have LeBron James, towards the very end of his career, you have to win right now. By the way, he's up for an extension in August and he hasn't signed anything yet or indicated that he's going to quite yet. You have LeBron and Anthony Davis, guess what, that's not enough to win the championship. You know that, we know that."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lowe didn't stop there. He seemed to agree with the speculation that the Nets are in no rush to trade Kyrie, and rather, are willing to wait for the best trade possible. In his role-play-rant, Lowe explained that he would wait out the Lakers until both of their future first-round picks were part of a Kyrie trade package.

"We're going to sit back and wait for you to give us both first-round picks, 2027 and 2029. By the way, we don't want to hear anything about protections on those picks, we want them whole hog, unprotected."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi noted over the weekend that the Lakers and Nets are "not engaged" in talks currently and that Brooklyn's priority is exploring trade options for Durant. 

To Lowe's point, the Nets have plenty of leverage on the Kyrie front. They very well could be hoping that a wait-and-see approach leads to a pair of future first-round picks. 

USATSI_18641412_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: NBA Cap Expert Reveals Details of Max Christie's Rookie Contract

By Ryan Menzie1 hour ago
USATSI_13729900_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Expert Thinks Troy Brown Jr. Could Have 'Biggest Role' Among LA Signees

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_17033883_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Discusses His Role with LA This Coming Season

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
austin reaves 11-4-21
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Compares Emerging Grizzlies Player to Austin Reaves

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_18666783_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Undrafted Rookie Cole Swider Keeps Turning Heads

By Eric Eulau8 hours ago
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers News: Own Startling Championship Odds Despite Lackluster Roster

By Staff Writer10 hours ago
Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers: Rob Pelinka Hints at Future Moves for LA Roster

By Ryan Menzie22 hours ago
USATSI_17111828_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Damian Lillard Weighs in on LeBron James-vs-Michael Jordan Debate

By Ryan Menzie23 hours ago