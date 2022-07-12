Lakers News: NBA Reporter Goes On Epic Rant About LA Trading for Kyrie Irving

The NBA world is teetering on two players that just so happened to be teammates, at least for now. Where Nets superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant end up will seismically shift next NBA season. The Lakers likely don't have a prayer of landing Durant, but at the moment, are the only team interesting in trading for Kyrie.

In a recent episode of Get Up, ESPN NBA expert Zach Lowe was asked how he would handle a potential Kyrie Irving trade with the Lakers if he was the Nets front office.

"[Kyrie] nobody wants you. Lakers, you have LeBron James, towards the very end of his career, you have to win right now. By the way, he's up for an extension in August and he hasn't signed anything yet or indicated that he's going to quite yet. You have LeBron and Anthony Davis, guess what, that's not enough to win the championship. You know that, we know that."

Lowe didn't stop there. He seemed to agree with the speculation that the Nets are in no rush to trade Kyrie, and rather, are willing to wait for the best trade possible. In his role-play-rant, Lowe explained that he would wait out the Lakers until both of their future first-round picks were part of a Kyrie trade package.

"We're going to sit back and wait for you to give us both first-round picks, 2027 and 2029. By the way, we don't want to hear anything about protections on those picks, we want them whole hog, unprotected."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi noted over the weekend that the Lakers and Nets are "not engaged" in talks currently and that Brooklyn's priority is exploring trade options for Durant.

To Lowe's point, the Nets have plenty of leverage on the Kyrie front. They very well could be hoping that a wait-and-see approach leads to a pair of future first-round picks.