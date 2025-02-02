Lakers News: NBA World Reacts to Shocking Blockbuster Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis Trade
Everyone in the NBA world expected the Los Angeles Lakers to be big players as the 2025 NBA trade deadline approached.
It was pivotal for the Lakers to make a big move or two to bolster their title chances, and they did just that.
The Lakers and Dallas Mavericks pulled off the biggest trade in the history of the league.
The Lakers traded away their superstar center, Anthony Davis, in exchange for Mavericks superstar guard, Luka Dončić.
Davis is now a Maverick. Dončić is now a Laker.
Everyone is shocked, and I mean everyone. From NBA players to the rest of the sports world, they are in shock at this blockbuster trade, including NBA Hal of Famer and Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.
Other NBA stars and athletes reacted as well.
Even long-time NBA analyst and reporter David Aldridge was shocked by this trade saying, " I've been covering the NBA for 37 years. Almost nothing that happens – deals, free agent signings, coach hirings/firings – rises to the level of, as the great Ben Bradlee used to call them, "Holy S--t" stories. You just get used to the unexpected. This is a "Holy S--t" trade."
Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback and Mavericks fan Patrick Mahomes was devastated by the news.
Other NBA stars like Joel Embiid chimed into this madness.
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker found out about the trade mid-game while they were playing the Portland Trail Blazers.
Everyone is shocked by this trade.
More Lakers: Luka Doncic Reportedly Didn't Ask Out of Dallas Before Trade to Lakers
Lakers Have Reportedly Contacted East Squad Multiple Times About Potential Trade
Trade Proposal Sees Lakers Upgrade Backcourt by Adding $41 Million Guard
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.