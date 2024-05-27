Lakers News: New West Team Could Emerge In LA Trade Target Sweepstakes
The Los Angeles Lakers have a ton of questions to answer entering the offseason, including how they plan to make their roster more competitive. Los Angeles will have a choice to go down the three-star route or the depth route, depending on what trades they can make for either.
If the team goes down the three-star route, it could see them try to acquire guard Donovan Mitchell from the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, it all is contingent on him not signing a massive extension with Cleveland and all reports have been showing he is willing to stay with the Cavaliers.
With this being the case, it opens the door for a potential trade for guard Darius Garland from Cleveland. However, there is a new team in the Western Conference that could emerge in the race for Garland. That would be the New Orleans Pelicans, who are looking for a guard this offseason.
Christian Clark of Nola.com mentioned the Pelicans are potential suitors for Garland amid a big offseason for New Orleans.
"Garland has spent the past two years trying to fit alongside the scoring-minded Donovan Mitchell. A change of scenery would allow Garland to slide back into his natural position of lead guard. Garland is a jittery ballhandler who averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists in 2021-22, his last season before the Cavaliers acquired Mitchell. A 38.4% 3-point shooter on close to six attempts per game for his career, Garland could provide floor-spacing for Williamson and be the best pick-and-roll partner Williamson has ever worked with in his career."
Pairing Garland with Zion Williamson could be good for the Pelicans and the Cavaliers could get back Brandon Ingram. But this interest from New Orleans would screw up any plans for the Lakers to land the guard.
New Orleans can offer a better package back to Cleveland in any deal, making it tough for Los Angeles. The Lakers would have to pivot the plans but they may be better off not landing Garland anyway.
He makes almost twice the money that D'Angelo Russell makes while having a similar output. Los Angeles may be better equipped to just keep Russell at a cheaper price.
