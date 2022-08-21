Skip to main content
Lakers News: NFC West NFL Team Doubles Down on Recruiting LeBron James

Lakers forward LeBron James' trip to Seattle helps Seahawks Twitter revisit an old recruitment tactic
Standing at 6'9 250 pounds, Lakers forward LeBron James is not only one of the greatest basketball players of all time but is also one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen. James' height and weight can transfer through all sports which include James playing football as a wide receiver in high school (via The Sporting News). 

In bigger news, James also announced on Twitter that he would be making his way to Seattle to compete in TheCrawsOver Pro-Am this past Saturday. The Pro-Am featured up and coming stars in No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren from this years draft and All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Dejounte Murray

The news shook the basketball world, but soon found itself shaking the football world with the Seattle Seahawks taking this time to reminisce on an old tweet from their head coach Pete Carroll.

This set the floor for Seattle to double-down on there offer in hopes of getting the four time NBA champion a chance to come earn a ring in a different sport.

The Seahawks face a flurry of struggles where even James can come and make a difference for the team. Too bad for the Seahawks, but the Lakers already made James a rich man, and besides, 37-year-old LeBron joining the NFL is just a dream. 

That being said, many sports fans have wondered through the years how the former four-star tightend recruit and world-class athlete would look in a NFL jersey.

Chances are, pretty dang good. 

