Lakers News: Open Season on Bronny James Might Be Forthcoming in Draft
As the NBA Draft process continues, one of the larger stories involves former USC Trojans guard Bronny James. James, son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, has been put under the microscope throughout.
Despite a poor first year with the Trojans, Bronny has entered the NBA Draft with the hopes of being selected. He has shown out at his Pro-Day, helping his case to be taken. However, it may be open season on the young guard, even if teams aren't sold on his game.
According to one NBA executive, there is a belief that teams could try to draft Bronny in order to land his dad.
“You have to have the conversation internally, especially if you’re a team in the West because if you can improve your chances of landing LeBron, it could significantly improve your chances,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype.
This idea wouldn't be fair to Bronny as he has made it clear that he wants to make his own journey in the NBA. But the reality of potentially landing his dad, even for one year, may be too much to pass up from perspective teams.
The best landing spots for Bronny would be with a team that wants to draft him because they believe in his abilities. Any team that gives him a chance to develop his game and is patient, could end up getting a quality NBA player down the line.
More Lakers: Rumored Top LA Head Coaching Candidates to Interview with Cavaliers