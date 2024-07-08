Lakers News: Opponents See Elite Sixth Man As Possible LA Trade Target
The Los Angeles Lakers have reached a point in their offseason where the only real options to improve the team will have to be done via trade. After striking out in free agency on top targets, Los Angeles is still looking for ways to bolster the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Lakers may explore trade talks with the Utah Jazz for guard Collin Sexton. Los Angeles has to upgrade the roster around its stars and Sexton could be an interesting option.
“The Lakers likely will explore the trade market to see what type of veterans they can add to give LeBron James, Anthony Davis and new coach J.J. Redick the best chance of competing this season, with NBA names such as Dejounte Murray and Collin Sexton being batted around by rival teams as possible targets,” wrote ESPN’s Jonathan Givony."
Last season with the Jazz, Sexton averaged 18.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. He also shot 39.4 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
Sexton would give the Lakers additional shooting within the backcourt, something that they have lacked over the years. Especially if the Lakers do trade guard D'Angelo Russell, Sexton could be an intriguing replacement.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has his work cut out for him moving forward but Los Angeles does need to make some moves. If they want to truly be competitive next season, something needs to be done to improve this team.
