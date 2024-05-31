Lakers News: Pelicans Wavering on When to Use Traded First Round LA Draft Pick
One of the smaller parts of the Los Angeles Lakers offseason is whether or not they will have a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Los Angeles owes the New Orleans Pelicans one more first rounder from the Anthony Davis trade years ago and the Pelicans can choose to get it either this season or next.
New Orleans has until June 1 to decide what they want to do but most people believe that they will defer to the next draft class. The 2024 class isn't widely considered very strong and it could behoove the Pelicans to wait until 2025.
According to NBA insider Scoop B Robinson, the Pelicans are considering deferring until next season, like many have thought they would.
If the Lakers get the pick, they will hold No. 17 overall in the upcoming NBA Draft. No matter what the Pelicans decide, the Lakers will have three first-round picks to use at their disposal in trade talks.
They will have either the 2024 or 2025 pick, as well as the 2029 and 2031 selection as well. Los Angeles will be looking to heavily upgrade the roster this summer, either by trade or free agency.
This team doesn't have a lot of cap space to work with and depending on how things shake out, will have limited resources to use. They are also in the midst of trying to find a new head coach after firing Darvin Ham shortly after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
