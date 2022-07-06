Lakers News: Phil Handy Gives Big Props to Scotty Pippen Jr.

The Lakers wrapped up the California Classic on Tuesday with their first loss of the Summer League play. LA lost 87-75 to the Kings, but the three game tournament provided the Lakers with some early looks at some of their young players, including Scotty Pippen Jr. who they signed to a two-way contract for the coming season.

Pippen Jr. did struggle in the loss, but shined in the Lakers wins over the Heat and the Warriors in the Classic. After the team's 100-77 win over the Warriors, coach Phil Handy was quite complimentary of Pippen Jr.'s impact on the court.

“Man, it’s in his genes. His dad was a hell of a player, so you can see it. He’s very cerebral, very smart. His pace and his tempo, his change-of-pace is really good. He’s level with his body."

In the era of stat sheets on the press conference table, Handy rattled off the former Vanderbilt guard's stats and added that the best is yet to come from Pippen Jr.

"He had 15 [points] and eight [assists] tonight in 19 minutes, 4-for-7, just very efficient. Just a smart kid, understands how to play and I think his skill set, I don’t even think you’ve seen the best of it yet. Just really high-level IQ.”

Pippen Jr. led the SEC in scoring last year, but can also distribute. Due to NBA rules, he can't spend more than 45 days with the Lakers on a two-way contract, but considering the lack of roster depth, it wouldn't be a surprise to see get some minutes for the Lakers next season.