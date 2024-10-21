Lakers News: Quincy Olivari Shares Reaction to Converting to Lakers Two-Way Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers converted Quincy Olivari to a two-way on contract on Saturday following a standout performance during the preseason.
After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Xavier University, Olivari signed with the Lakers on an Exhibit 10 contract in August. Two months later, Olivari has earned a spot on the roster.
Olivari made his first preseason start on Friday against the Golden State Warriors, leading the team with 22 points as well as seven rebounds and two assists. The Lakers lost 132-74, but Olivari was clearly the highlight of the day for Los Angeles.
“I was every confident that after the Golden State game that I would put myself in position to receive a two-way, I just didn’t know where.” said Olivari on Sunday, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. “It wasn’t until yesterday [Saturday] at about 11, I had just left the facility after a message and I think Mick Mazzella texted me and said, 'Hey Quincy heard that you were just up here sorry but can you come back?'
“When I came back I was pulling into the facility, he calls me, I call my mom and dad and he said yeah they are going to convert you to a two-way and it was just like oh this is really happening," Olivari said.
Olivari also received praise from former Lakers Hall of Famer and champion Magic Johnson, who gave him a shoutout after he got the chance to put up over 20 points in front of his idol Stephen Curry.
"I watched Quincy Olivari’s interview after his 22 point performance last night against the Suns where he cried talking about meeting and talking to his hero Steph Curry, mentioning how he used to sleep in his jersey every night," Johnson wrote on X. "It was powerful and it truly touched me! Everybody should go watch it back when they get a chance."
Olivari told his mom, dad, and agent about the message from Johnson. "It meant a lot," Olivari said of Johnson's tweet about him. "It's a legend. And then for the Lakers, that's a huge name ... I was actually unpacking and I happened to be on my phone, I was just scrolling. I was like, 'oh, thanks Magic.'"
