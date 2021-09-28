Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Made a Big Claim About the Talent of LA’s Roster

September 28, 2021
Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Had High Praise for the Talent of LA’s Roster

Rajon Rondo believes this Lakers' roster is something special.
Obviously the Lakers fell really short of their goal to repeat as champions last season. Usually when teams win the year before, regardless of the sport, they’ll do what it takes to keep together that championship caliber team. However, that wasn’t the case last year as the team went a different direction in a lot of areas on the roster.

One of those moves was to let Rajon Rondo walk instead of re-signing him. It was clear that the team missed his presence and ability to bring out the best in players around him. After the early exit in last year’s playoffs, LeBron and the Lakers reached out to Rondo in an effort to have him rejoin the roster.

Of course, he did so and recently made an appearance during the team’s media day where he spoke on the new and improved roster.

“Regardless of our maturity level and age, we still have probably one of the best talented teams I’ve ever played for. I’m looking forward to collaborating with all these guys, learning from them, being a sponge and soaking up all the players and also the coaching staff again. I’ll continue to move forward and accomplish one common goal.” 

The Lakers have gotten a lot of flack for the amount of players they have over the age of 30, yet that doesn’t seem to faze Rondo one bit. He also noted that while they are a lot of older veterans, it works in their favor as many of them have played in the league for 15+ years. There’s a reason for that as they know how to take care of their body and they know how to compete.

If the Lakers can just stay healthy, they have a chance to prove to all their non-believers. A normal offseason after having it cut in half before last season should’ve been helpful in giving guys the needed rest before the return of a full 82-game season.

