Lakers News: Rare LeBron Rookie Card Sells For $2 Million Dollars

Collectors continue to seek out rare and valuable LeBron James cards. Goldin Auctions set a new record price when a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Rookie Patch Autograph sold for over $2 million dollars. The card was rated BGS 9. It is the highest paid amount for a card graded BGS 9.

BGS refers to Beckett Grading Services, a commonly used service to grade and review the condition of a particular card. 10 is the highest grade, which is nearly impossible to receive. A nine or 9.5 is the highest one will typically ever see. You can see the photos of the cards here.

Another card, this one featuring LeBron James in a Laker uniform, sold for $99,000.

LeBron James continues to be a hot commodity whether it be watching the man himself play, his cards, or any authentic memorabilia featuring his name and image.