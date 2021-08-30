August 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search

Lakers News: Rare LeBron Rookie Card Sells For $2 Million Dollars

LeBron James Memorabilia Continues To Have Immense Value
Author:
Publish date:

Collectors continue to seek out rare and valuable LeBron James cards. Goldin Auctions set a new record price when a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Rookie Patch Autograph sold for over $2 million dollars. The card was rated BGS 9. It is the highest paid amount for a card graded BGS 9.

BGS refers to Beckett Grading Services, a commonly used service to grade and review the condition of a particular card. 10 is the highest grade, which is nearly impossible to receive. A nine or 9.5 is the highest one will typically ever see. You can see the photos of the cards here.

Another card, this one featuring LeBron James in a Laker uniform, sold for $99,000.

LeBron James continues to be a hot commodity whether it be watching the man himself play, his cards, or any authentic memorabilia featuring his name and image. 

USATSI_13698818 (2)
News

Lakers News: Rare LeBron Rookie Card Sells For $2 Million Dollars

USATSI_12172535
News

Lakers News: LeBron James and Dwayne Wade Challenged by Laker Legend

lillard
News

Lakers Rumors: Damian Lillard Finally Comments on the Rumors to Los Angeles

kobe-bryant-covers
News

Lakers News: Unseen Kobe Bryant Photos Were Recently Auctioned Off as NFTs

jaxson-hayes
News

NBA News: LAPD Releases Video of Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes Encounter

USATSI_15335353
News

Lakers Fun: New Orleans Fans Will Never Forgive Anthony Davis Under Any Circumstances

USATSI_15949260 (1)
News

Lakers’ LeBron James Responds to Prospect Emoni Bates Choosing to Play in Memphis

isaiah-thomas
News

Lakers Rumors: Before Rajon Rondo Became Available, Team Was on Cusp of Signing Isaiah Thomas