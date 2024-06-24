Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Gives More Insight Into LA HC Search
The Los Angeles Lakers have a new head coach, and it will be a first-time head coach, JJ Redick. Redick will lead the purple and gold into this new chapter of Laker basketball.
The Lakers love what Redick can offer to the team, especially the vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka. Pelinka, along with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, were the shot callers in this entire process, and it was clear that this move was a very different and odd route. However, Pelinka notes that this was the plan all along.
Pelinka told reporters, including the Los Angeles Times, Dan Woike, that they wanted to do something different in this head coaching search.
Redick has gone from being a podcaster and ESPN commentator to being tasked with leading the Lakers to heights this organization has reached 17 times. That is a tall order to ask for, but it could become a reality if Redick can reach his full potential in time. Call it unfair, but that's the standard the Lakers have, and that's what Redick expects from himself.
The Lakers had their fair share of options to choose from when going through this process. Many of them were experienced coaches or long-time assistants. The last time L.A. hired a coach, they went through those types of coaches; unfortunately, it didn't work out. The Lakers front office decided to overcorrect, which tends to happen, and now they hope they hit the jackpot with this hire.
The Redick era hopes to be a promising one but guarantees to be a wonky one at the start.
