Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Unpacks LA's Offseason Plans
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue the offseason, it's been fairly quiet for them so far. Other than re-signing Max Christie and LeBron James, the Lakers haven't done much of anything.
Fans have been impatient with the lack of moves from the team, especially with others around the NBA seemingly getting better. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka unpacked the plans for the offseason earlier in the summer, saying that the team was attempting to build a squad that could compete for a title.
"Our goal is to build a team that can compete for a championship,"
As currently constructed, Los Angeles likely isn't winning the NBA championship. They are essentially the same team as last season that fell in the first round of the playoffs so improvements will need to be made.
Luckily for the Lakers, the offseason is far from over and they can still bring in more talent. At this point, the trade market is the only real avenue for them to make upgrades on the roster so it will be up to Pelinka to get the job done.
Los Angeles still has James and Anthony Davis on the roster, giving them a fighting chance every time out. The Lakers owe to the stars and themselves to build a better team and while it's been slow so far, moves are likely coming down the line.
