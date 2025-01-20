Lakers News: Scottie Pippen Takes Major Shot at LeBron James Over Title Wins
Many people in the basketball circles have opinions about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. James is one of the most polarized players in NBA history despite all the greatness that he has had on the court.
James is one of two players who people generally associate as the Greatest of All Time, along with star Michael Jordan, and he has put together a special career. But there are also those who see James as someone who always looked to help to win his NBA titles.
Recently, former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen took massive aim at James in an interview, calling him out for chasing rings. Pippen has been critical of the Lakers superstar in the past and seemed to take things up a notch in the interview.
Pippen was asked if he thought a team would pick him over James at the height of their careers. His response was a little odd but took a shot at the superstar in the process.
"You want individual accolades or you want championships?" added the retired forward. "Cuz I didn't chase mine?"
The former Bulls star has never been shy about his opinions being heard and clearly has an opinion of James. Pippen continued, saying that his team's success as a player was better than what James had done.
"I'm speaking from a team standpoint, I look at basketball from a team standpoint," said Pippen. "My success as a team is more successful than LeBron. I got six rings."
James has played for three NBA franchises during his career, winning at least one NBA title in each place. But many criticize him for ring chasing even if he has been the best player on the team that has won.
The narrative around James is a little strange considering he has been arguably the best player in the NBA for years. But then again, people just like to hate on players who are great rather than just enjoy the product that they are putting out there.
It remains to be seen how this will change the relationship between Pippen and James but James tends to block out stuff like this. James has heard it all over his career and Pippen is just another in a long line of critics.
