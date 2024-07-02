Lakers News: See Moment Bronny James Got Drafted By LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to have an excellent free agency, but all indications are that they had a good NBA draft. The Lakers had two draft selections, using their first-round draft pick on Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht, the second on USC guard and son of superstar LeBron James, Bronny James.
James is the most polarizing draft pick in a long time, and it was the worst-kept secret that the Lakers would select him with the No. 55 pick if he were available. The Lakers made the call for Bronny when the 55th pick came up, and here's what that moment looked like between Bronny and his family.
LeBron was the one behind the camera recording the special moment for the family and his son, Bronny.
The Lakers have received criticism for selecting Brony, as there is a 50/50 split on whether they love it or hate it. Bronny will play most of his first year in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers and develop there. If he ever plays in the NBA for an extended amount of time, it means that the Lakers are plagued with injuries, or he earned it.
Nonetheless, the fact that Bronny and LeBron are on the same team now is mind-blowing, and we'll see if/when they share a moment on the court.
