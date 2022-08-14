Skip to main content
Lakers News: Shaq Provides His Take on Russell Westbrook-LA Situation

Former Lakers MVP Shaquille O'Neal doesn't blame Russell Westbrook for opting-into his contract for this upcoming season.

Shaquille O’Neal is never one to mince words. Between Shaq’s time in the NBA and his time as analyst with TNT’s Inside the NBA, he’s never shy to speak his mind, even when it comes to Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

As we all know, Westbrook exercised his $47.1 million option with the Lakers for the 2022-2023 season. The 9-time All-Star will be entering the final year of his 5-year, $206.8 million contract that he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder after winning MVP.

The Big Diesel supported Russell Westbrook picking up his option with the Lakers on his podcast The Big Podcast with Shaq.

“And if I’m Russ, because of how things played out last year, I’m gonna make them pay me this 47 million… Because remember, 47 in LA is what, 23 million. Never forget that California tax is deadly.”

The UCLA alum is a former NBA MVP and is on the list of the best 75 players in league history, however, last season was the worst season Westbrook has had in the league. 

His three-point percentage was under 30% and he only averaged 18.5 PPG which was the lowest since his second year in the league.

Shaq elaborated that if Westbrook is going to get all that money, why not go off and tear up the league? Russell is certainly capable of having a great season – although he does need the ball in his hands to be successful so we’ll see how that goes with LeBron James on the squad...again.

Westbrook has to get it where he can with his money. The 2001 MVP is not lying about that California tax; California is ranked as number one for the highest tax income.

Go get that bag, Russ, I don’t blame you. And Lakers fans should not either.

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

