Lakers News: Shaq Weighs In On Who's the 'best player in the world'

Lakers great Shaquille O'Neal has never been afraid to voice his opinion. In addition to his storied playing career that included four championships, three Finals MVPs, and a league MVP (1999-2000), Shaq is key figure on the preeminent NBA show, TNT's "Inside the NBA". The 14-time All NBA center readily provides informed takes on the NBA past and present, including who he believes is currently the best player in the world.

In a recent episode of his podcast, The Big Podcast, Shaq explained why Warriors guard Steph Curry, who recently won his fourth championship in Golden State, is the best player in the world.

“... nobody’s going to beat the best player in the world, Steph Curry. ...Yeah, by far. Hell yeah. As Kenny [Smith] would tell you, you can have a category, but the real ones are recognized by the championships that you have. Nobody plays better than Steph Curry. He’s a tough shot-taker, tough shot-maker. I like where he’s brought his career.”

After two years of irrelevancy due to injuries, Curry and the Warriors finished third in the West this past season (53-29). The Warriors breezed through a first-round matchup against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, beat the Grizzlies in the semifinals, crushed the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, and ousted the Celtics in six to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Curry averaged 27.4 PPG in the playoffs and shot 39.7% from three en route to his first Finals MVP award.

Shaq giving Curry his "best player in the world" label is hard to argue with, especially considering Jayson Tatum's putrid performance in the Finals, Durant's first-round exit to Tatum's Celtics, Giannis losing in the second-round (without Khris Middleton), and LeBron's Laker failing to even qualify for the play-in tournament.

Lakers fans are hoping that LeBron re-enters the conversation this coming season and can change Shaq's mind.