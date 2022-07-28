Skip to main content
Lakers News: Shaq's Son, Shareef O'Neal, Inks Six-Figure Deal with G-League Team

Lakers News: Shaq's Son, Shareef O'Neal, Inks Six-Figure Deal with G-League Team

Shaq's son and Lakers summer league invitee Shareef O'Neal has officially signed a deal with the G-League Ignite.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The son of Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is taking the next step of his NBA career, but it won't be with the purple and gold. Lakers summer league roster invitee, Shareef O'Neal has officially signed a deal with the G-League Ignite.

The Athletic's Shams Charania was one of the first to report the news. 

"After playing for the Lakers in Summer League, Shareef O’Neal – the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal – is signing a six-figure contract with the NBA G League Ignite, sources tell@TheAthletic @Stadium."

In six games on the Lakers summer league team, O'Neal averaged 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, but did miss a handful of games. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The wiry big man showed flashes of his lofty pedigree in Las Vegas and at the California Classic, but the 6'10" LA native still has a long way to go before becoming a solid NBA rotation player.

During his predraft workout with the Lakers, Shareef admitted that his famous father was not in favor of him turning pro instead of of going back to college for his fourth season.

"He wanted me to stay in school. I wanted to better myself through this. He knows I'm working out with teams. But I'm not going to lie; we ain't talked about this. I'm kind of just going through it. He didn't do any pre-draft workouts; he just got straight on the (Orlando Magic), so it's a different grind."

Unlike most G-League teams, Ignite is not affiliated with any specific team, but rather, is a developmental team that serves as an alternative to playing a lone year of college ball for top high school prospects. The team does however compete against the rest of the G-League teams.

His time of the Ignite should allow O'Neal to continue to develop his game and hopefully, sign with a NBA sooner rather than later. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18153302
News

Lakers Rumors: Nets Beat Writer Provides Latest Intel on Kyrie Irving

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
Memphis Tigers Assistant Coach Rasheed Wallace yells out to his team during their game against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at FedExForum on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Jrca9685
News

Lakers: Kevin Garnett Continues to Roast LA After Latest Rasheed Wallace News

By AJ Gonzalez4 hours ago
Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) sits on the bench before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Lakers Rumors: Three Teams Have Explored Potential Russell Westbrook Deals

By AJ Gonzalez6 hours ago
USATSI_13947137_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard Linked to Brooklyn Nets by NBA Insider

By Eric Eulau7 hours ago
USATSI_14088899_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Mark Jackson Reacts to LA Title Contender Question

By Ryan Menzie8 hours ago
lebron-socialmedia
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts to MLB Player Clowning Madison Bumgarner

By Eric Eulau11 hours ago
USATSI_16848926_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Laker News: Rasheed Wallace Not Expected to Join Darvin Ham's Staff

By Eric EulauJul 26, 2022 8:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17578974_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Lands on Top 10 List of Noteworthy Returning Players

By Eric EulauJul 26, 2022 6:00 PM EDT